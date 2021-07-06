CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Nature Storytime

Thursday, July 8, 15, 22, 29 • 10 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea for an interactive read aloud every Thursday morning throughout the summer. These will be held outside and will include a fun story with a related activity or animal visitor. Kids will receive a nature storytime ticket to keep track of their attendance and can choose a prize after five visits. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

Animal Extravaganza

Saturday, July 10 • 12 to 3 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Animal lovers are in for a treat. The Crawford Park District invites families to come experience snakes, salamanders, turtles, and much more. Various pet owners will be on hand to answer your questions and allow you to “hold and touch” when appropriate. Get your face painted. Do a kid’s activity. A great family event you won’t want to miss. Food concessions will be available.

Archery

Tuesday, July 13 • 5 to 7 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity that gets us away from the hustle and gadgets of life, allowing us to focus on one thing: hitting the target. Join Crawford Park District Naturalists for an evening archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics. All equipment will be provided. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

Rock Tumbling

Saturday, July 17 • 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District where you will learn about rock tumbling equipment and the process of tumbling rocks. We will start a rock tumbler with rough stone and go through all four polishing stages to create beautiful, polished rocks. Volunteer Bryan Summer will lead this rockin’ program! The first session will start the rough tumbling process; session 2 will finish with the polish tumble. A one-hour multimedia lesson will be part of this hands-on activity. Please plan on attending both sessions. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

