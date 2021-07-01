Thank you, National Guard and volunteers

GALION — Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, the City of Galion, Galion City Schools, and the Ohio National Guard have been collaborating to offer monthly mobile food pantries for the residents of Galion and the surrounding areas.

The food pantries have been offered each month for families and individuals in need on the Galion City Schools campus since December 2020. The City of Galion provided $32,205 in CARES Act dollars to help fund the monthly effort.

Ohio National Guard troops and volunteers from Galion City Schools and the community have worked together to distribute food — about 70 to 80 pounds — to local families each month. Friday, July 2 marks the end of the Ohio National Guard’s formal deployment to assist with food distribution.

On behalf of the community, officials from Second Harvest, Galion City Schools, the City of Galion, and the Galion Inquirer/AIM Media Midwest wish to thank the Ohio National Guard troops for their service to the community during these mobile food pantries and for their service to the State of Ohio and the United States of America.

These dedicated troops and other volunteers have showed up to serve the community on days when temperatures dipped down into the teens, on rainy and snowy days, and more recently on some hot days early in the summer. Thousands of pounds of food have been packed into the vehicles of area residents.

Volunteers are still needed to help with the monthly food distribution. Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio has scheduled mobile food pantries in Galion on the following dates: Tuesday, July 20; Wednesday, Aug. 11; and Wednesday, Sept. 8. The pantries will be open from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. on each date. Galion Middle School will continue to be the distribution location.

Students 16 to 18 years of age who would like to volunteer their time are welcome to do so and must be accompanied by an adult.

People who would be willing to donate two or three hours a month to assist with this project can fill out the volunteer pre-registration form at https://forms.gle/FngUZGijE14B7PQ49.

For more information about this volunteer opportunity, contact Galion City Schools School Social Worker Kirstie Naumoff at 419-468-3676, ext. 14301, or email naumoff.kirstie@moesc.net.

Area residents in need of food are asked to pre-register prior to the event at https://freshtrak.com/register/event/42683. For information, call 440-960-2265.

An Ohio National Guard member, left, has a food box ready to give to a local resident during one of the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio mobile food pantries that have been held in Galion since December 2020. Friday, July 2 marked the final day that Ohio National Guard troops were formally deployed to assist with food distribution. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_GAL070321_NAT_GUARD-01.jpeg An Ohio National Guard member, left, has a food box ready to give to a local resident during one of the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio mobile food pantries that have been held in Galion since December 2020. Friday, July 2 marked the final day that Ohio National Guard troops were formally deployed to assist with food distribution. Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio Ohio National Guard troops and volunteers from Galion City Schools have been serving food boxes to area residents during mobile food pantries that began last December in Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_GAL070321_NAT_GUARD-03.jpeg Ohio National Guard troops and volunteers from Galion City Schools have been serving food boxes to area residents during mobile food pantries that began last December in Galion. Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_NAT_GUARD_WEB_ONLY.jpeg Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio

Staff Report

