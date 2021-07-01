GALION POLICE REPORTS

June 28

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Dawsett Avenue and South Pierce Street.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for driving with expired license plates in the vicinity of South Street and Libby Lane.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following traffic stop in the vicinity of South Street and Libby Lane.

Police disposed of drug paraphernalia that was found in the alley outside of First Federal Bank of Ohio in the 100 block of North Columbus Street.

Police issued a citation for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Market Street.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence-threat of harm and resisting arrest following an incident in the 500 block of North Union Street. Officers transported the subject to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police accompanied officials from Child Protective Services to a meeting with individuals at a residence in the 500 block of McDonald Avenue.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred on South Boston Street. No injuries were reported. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to all parties allegedly involved in a domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported at a residence in the 400 block of Libby Lane. A male subject involved in the incident was charged with one count of simple assault.

June 29

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South and Atwood streets.

Police recovered a stolen trailer that was found in an alley off of Pierce Street. Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the trailer’s owner positively identified it.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 1400 block of Ohio 598. Caller said a female subject was walking along the roadway and appeared to be disoriented and was staggering on and off the road. Officers made contact with the woman. She declined medical treatment and refused to be transported to the hospital. She told officers that she was walking to Crestline.

Police assisted Crawford County Children Services officials who were attempting to make contact with a male subject in the 800 block of Carter Drive. The male refused to answer the door.

Police issued a summons to a male subject for allegedly violating a protection order after responding to a residence in the 800 block of Carter Drive. Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate a report of lost property. Officers took information for a report about the missing property.

