Mosquito spraying scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Galion

GALION — The City of Galion will be conducting mosquito-control spraying on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1.

Weather permitting, spraying will be conducted after 10 p.m. in the northern half of the city (north of Harding Way) on Wednesday, June 30. The southern half of the city is tentatively scheduled to be sprayed Thursday, July 1, also beginning after 10 p.m.

Residents should close their windows and keep children and pets indoors while spraying is in progress.

City officials encourage residents to take the following precautions in order to help eliminate mosquitoes in your yard:

• Empty, remove, cover, or turn over receptacles with the potential to hold water.

• Clean bird baths twice weekly.

• Discard old tires or store them indoors.

• Repair leaky plumbing and outside faucets.

• Make sure gutters and downspouts are free of blockage and are properly draining.

• Empty your pets’ water dishes daily (if kept outside).

For information about the City of Galion, go to galion.city.

Staff Report

