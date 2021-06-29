GALION POLICE REPORTS

June 24

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 1300 block of Harding Way East. Officers made contact with a male subject and determined he was not impaired by drug use.

Police conducted a welfare check of two juvenile males at a residence on McClure Street. Officers determined the juveniles were okay.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop at the intersection of Portland Way South and Monnett-New Winchester Road.

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip crash that occurred in the 300 block of Harding Way East. A City of Galion vehicle was reportedly hit. Officers took information for a report.

Police assisted Ohio Highway Patrol Mansfield Post with the investigation of an alleged stolen vehicle. Officers made contact with subjects in the 100 block of Third Avenue. Owner of the vehicle told officers the vehicle was not stolen and the male subject who was driving it is her son. Troopers later took the male into custody following another traffic stop in which he was involved at the junction of Ohio 61 and U.S. 30.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported at a residence in the 900 block of Harding Way East. Individual told officers a male subject threatened her with a stick and then attempted to choke her. Officers took information for a report.

June 25

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 300 block of North Columbus Street. Caller said their child’s bicycle was stolen from their front porch. Caller said they have surveillance camera on the porch. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a male subject with a firearm walking west on Harding Way East near Liberty Street. Officers responded to the scene, but the subject was no longer there. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the individual.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 7700 block of Ohio 309 East. Three people were injured and transported to the Galion Community Hospital. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office called for a medical helicopter to transport one of the victims.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to two female subjects after responding to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of East Walnut Street. The two females allegedly spat on and attacked another female at the scene. No injuries were reported. The victim did not want to pursue charges.

June 26

Police assisted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop at the junction of Ohio routes 288 and 61.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop at the junction of Mansfield and Gelsanliter roads.

Police investigated a case of alleged telephone harassment reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Female subject stated that she was being harassed by a male subject. Officers advised her to obtain a protection order.

Police took a male subject into custody who was wanted on an active warrant issued by Delaware County authorities. He was later transferred to custody of Delaware County authorities.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Female subjecr told officers that her former boyfriend allegedly wrote on her vehicle with a permanent marker. Officers took information for a report.

