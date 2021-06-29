CSX to repair railroad crossing on Portland Way South

GALION — The CSX railroad crossing on Ohio 309/61 (Portland Way South) will be closed for repairs for approximately a week beginning Tuesday, July 6.

City of Galion Communications Director Matt Echelberry said CSX crews are scheduled to be in town conducting repairs on the crossing on the city’s south end from July 6 until Tuesday, July 13. The crossing and roadway will be closed while the project is in progress and detours will be in place.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) weekly construction update for Crawford County, the detour route for southbound motorists will be Ohio 61 to Ohio 97, east on Ohio 97 to Ohio 19, south on Ohio 19 to Ohio 288, west on Ohio 288 to Ohio 61. The reverse route will be in place for northbound motorists.

Other projects

Construction work continues on the storm sewer replacement project on Gleddale Boulevard off of Portland Way South. Crawford Construction, Inc. was awarded the project after submitting a low bid of $38,500. City officials said the line being replaced runs from the beginning of Gleddale Boulevard to the west end of the roadway where it empties out.

The existing sewer pipe has collapsed in several places, causing flooding in some yards along the roadway and resulting in adverse effects for foundations of some houses in the neighborhood. The new line will allow storm water to flow out of the neighborhood and prevent flooding in the area, city officials have said.

Sometime after the Gleddale Boulevard project is finished, road paving will be conducted on 15 streets around the city. The total cost of paving is not to exceed $425,200, according to an ordinance Galion City Council approved in April.

Following is the work that will be done and the list of streets that will be paved: “Wearing course removal and placing a new asphalt surface on Carmel Avenue (all); Fortney Avenue (all); Gleddale Boulevard (all); McDonald Avenue (all); Nichols Drive (all); North Liberty Street (Sherman to Hetrick); North Union Street (Erie to Westgate); Orange Street (Grand to McDonald); Pounder Avenue (all); Riblet Street (Dawsett to Wood); Wood Street (South St. to East St.); Walnut Street (3rd Ave to 6th); Rosewood Avenue (all); Church Street (under overpass); and overlay Henry Street (all).”

The Ohio 598 (Portland Way North) widening project on the city’s north end is expected to begin this fall. City officials said the majority of work will be conducted in 2022. The estimated cost of the project is $4.5 million. A combination of local, state, and federal funding will be used to pay for the project. The Ohio Department of Transportation is supervising it.

Staff Report

