Galion Community Band to honor veterans at Pickle Run Festival

GALION — The Galion Community Band will honor military veterans during its concert on Saturday, July 3 during the Pickle Run Festival.

The band is scheduled to perform at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“We will play a medley of each of the Armed Forces songs and will ask all veterans to come forward as their service song is played,” said Brian Treisch, co-director of the Galion Community Band. “We will ask the veterans to stay standing as we perform the official march of the United States, ‘The Stars & Stripes, Forever.’”

The concert will feature the following works: “The Star Spangled Banner,” “Barnum & Bailey’s Favor,” “The Walking Frog,” “Crown Him with Many Crowns,” “King Cotton,” “The Light Eternal,” the “Armed Forces Medley,” and “The Stars & Stripes, Forever.”

“This should be a fun, old-fashioned band concert by our great area musicians,” said Treisch.

Treisch and Michael Mayer will direct the band. Mayer is a fifth-year senior at The Ohio State University majoring in music education. He has performed with The Ohio State Wind Symphony, The Ohio State University Marching Band, and the Percussion Ensemble. He lives in Galion and is a Shelby High School 2017 graduate.

Treisch is the long-time director of the Galion Alumni Band and the Galion Community Band. He is retired and lives in Galion.

The Pickle Run Festival opens at 5 p.m. on Friday at Heise Park. For information about the Pickle Run Festival and to see the complete schedule, visit the festival Facebook page.

