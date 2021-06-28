Galion City Council special meeting set for June 29

GALION — Galion City Council will meet in special session on Tuesday, June 29.

The meeting will be conducted at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. Mayor Tom O’Leary called for the meeting. The following legislation is on the agenda for the special meeting:

• Ordinance No. 2021-60 — Authorizing Sanitary Sewer Repairs (first reading)

• Ordinance No. 2021-61 — Amending 2021 Appropriations (first reading)

The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Staff Report

