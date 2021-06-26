Life returning to normal at Magnolia Terrace

GALION — Following a full year of dealing with state restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living say daily life at the facility is returning to normal. Administrator Susan Snyder said the company is also increasing its outreach to area senior citizens.

Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living, located at 1110 North Market Street in Galion, purchased a large tent that is set up on its campus and is being used for a variety of activities, Snyder said. She noted that both Magnolia Terrace residents and senior citizens from the community have been participating in various events.

Snyder said facility residents are taking advantage of the opportunities afforded them since the State of Ohio rescinded the health restrictions imposed on nursing care and assisted living facilities after the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in the state in March 2020.

“Now that they’ve lifted the restrictions, our seniors can now visit with their family members longer out in that tent and use it for larger visitation activities,” she said. “It’s used often.”

On the second Tuesday of each month, Magnolia Terrace hosts a luncheon in the tent for area senior citizens featuring musical entertainment.

“We feed them, give them free entertainment, and give away a bunch of door prizes,” Snyder said. “It’s just an hour long and it’s super-nice. We have a lot of visitors and seniors that come to that.”

The fourth Thursday of each month is reserved for a “Vet to Vet” luncheon, Snyder said.

“We want to honor the military men and women that served our country,” Snyder said. “We do the same exact thing as we do during the Tuesday luncheon, except this one is for our veterans.”

Snyder said the staff members at Magnolia Terrace worked hard made all the necessary adjustments to adhere to the state health regulations and there is now a sense of relief since the restrictions have been rescinded.

“For our staff, it was a struggle trying to remember all the rules and regulations that the state sent down,” she said. “It was frustrating at times for them because (the regulations) changed often. … But our staff did a wonderful job. Our staff members really treat our residents like their loved ones. When our residents hurt, the staff hurts. When our residents are happy, that makes our staff members happy.”

Last fall, Magnolia Terrace purchased Facebook Portal video devices so residents could communicate with family members and friends when visitation was restricted. Portal is a brand of smart displays and videophones Facebook developed in 2018. They provide video chat via Facebook Messenger and What’s App and include a camera that automatically zooms and tracks peoples’ movements.

Snyder said Portal was a valuable tool for the residents during the height of the pandemic.

According to the facility’s website, Magnolia Terrace opened in 2002 when “lifelong Galion area owners, Mike Flick, Gary Flick, and Craig Miley, recognized the need for the aging members of our community.” The Flick and Miley families still own Magnolia Terrace. Alcore Senior Management oversees daily operations of the facility.

For information about Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living, go to the website magnoliaterracegalion.com.

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

