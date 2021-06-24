CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Mud Day

Saturday, June 26 • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Current science points to many positive attributes of playing in the dirt. So help the Crawford Park District celebrate International Mud Day! There will be opportunities to just get your toes or hands muddy…or to get completely covered in mud! Jefferson Twp. Fire Department will be on hand to give you a rinse.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, June 26 • 9:15 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for the summer are:

Markarian’s Chain – 8 galaxies in a row, some are as far as 52 million light years away, can be found near the heart of Virgo

M101 – Also known as the Pinwheel galaxy, found in Ursa Major, has 1 trillion stars, and is 70% bigger than our Milky Way

M104 – 30 million light years away is the Sombrero Galaxy, while it has a mass of 800 billion suns, the supermassive black hole in the middle of the galaxy has a mass of 1 billion suns

M81 – Found in Ursa Major, Bode’s Galaxy is a spiral galaxy, 11.6 million light years away, and one of the brightest galaxies in the night sky

M82 – The Cigar Galaxy is a starburst galaxy with a high rate of star formation and is found next to Bode’s Galaxy

M51 – A spiral galaxy famous for having three supernovas since 1994 is the Whirlpool Galaxy

M13 – The great globular cluster of Hercules has several hundred thousand stars, is 22,180 light years away, and is a very pretty site to see

Feeding Day

Sunday, June 27 • 1 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Will it be fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, shrimp, worms, or mice? Can you guess what’s on the menu for the animals at the Crawford Park District’s Nature Center? If you want to help feed some of the animals, call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

Yoga in the Park

Sunday, June 27 • 3 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District volunteer and instructor Kay Smith for an hour of outdoor Yoga with beautiful Lowe-Volk Park as the backdrop. Moving gracefully from one pose to the next, while focusing on balance and breath, enjoy a full mind-body experience. Bring your mat and water. In the event of inclement weather, class will take place in the Nature Center.

Book Club

Tuesday, June 29 • 6 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Do you love nature and also love to read? With the abundance of books available for nature lovers, sometimes it is hard to choose the next great book to read. Join the Crawford Park District’s Book Club and we will figure it out together! Come armed with your favorite book about nature or a nature centered book you want to read and be ready to make your case to the club! Meetings are held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center the last Tuesday of each month.

Infant Explorers: Frogs

Wednesday, June 30 • 5 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Your first instinct may be to keep your babies indoors. However, research tells us that infants in outdoor spaces benefit from access to a wide variety of sensory stimuli which they just can’t experience indoors. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby and baby Vincenzo for a program about frogs that will engage your infants’ senses and get parents and baby out of the house for some fresh air! Dress for the weather; we will be outside for at least part of the program.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events.

