GALION POLICE REPORTS

June 22

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Gelsanliter and Mansfield roads.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Dawsett Avenue and Pierce Street.

Police K-9 officer assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop in the vicinity of Fairview Road and Beardsley Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for fictitious license tags to a motorist following a traffic stop on South East Street. Driver indicated the vehicle was a new purchase.

Police issued a verbal warning for loud exhaust system to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Smith and East streets. Vehicle had license plates with different numbers on front and back. Officers advised motorist to remove front license plate since it was an old tag.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported in the 900 block of Wagner Avenue. Individual told officers their car had been keyed by unknown subject. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue. Administrator of a deceased person’s estate told officers one of the individual’s vehicles was missing. Officers advised administrator to inform his attorney. Administrator noted that the deceased may have loaned the vehicle to a female subject prior to his death.

Police investigated a case of alleged harassing telephone calls that was reported in the 100 block of North Union Street. Female subject alleged that a male subject was posting messages online and using her full name.

Police investigated a report of juveniles fighting at Heise Park. Officers advised that the juveniles’ parents are dealing with the issue.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 900 block of Portland Way North. Employee of Bell Stores convenience store told officers that an unknown subject pumped $359.44 worth of gasoline and drove off without paying for it. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of drug paraphernalia found in the roadway in the 200 block of South Liberty Street. Officers located a crack pipe at the scene and destroyed it.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported in the 200 block of Harding Way West. Individual told officers that their son’s bicycle was damaged while he was at work. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for driving under suspension to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Ohio 19 and Kline Road. Officers secured permission to search the vehicle driven by a male subject. No illegal substances were discovered during the search.

