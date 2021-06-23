Mobile food pantry returns to Galion on June 30

GALION — Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry on the district’s campus on Wednesday, June 30.

Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry feeds over 500 families in the community, many of them with students who attend Galion City Schools. The City of Galion provided $32,205 in CARES Act funding for this program to ensure that the monthly food distributions continue locally.

Second Harvest will be distributing free assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on June 30. Area residents wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event at https://freshtrak.com/register/event/42683.

This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

• Masks are optional during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded

• Please remain in your vehicle

• Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle

• Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area

• Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items

• Two households per vehicle

For information, call 440-960-2265. Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers.

Volunteers needed for program

Community volunteers are needed to help distribute food to families in need during upcoming mobile food pantry events on June 30, July 20, Aug. 11, and Sept. 8. The total time commitment will be approximately two and a half hours per pantry, which run from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Interested individuals are asked to fill out the volunteer pre-registration form at https://forms.gle/FngUZGijE14B7PQ49 to pre-register for this volunteer opportunity.

Students 16-18 years of age are welcome with an accompanied adult.

“We have been very fortunate to have the support of the service men and women from the Ohio National Guard since the beginning of this program,” Galion City Schools School Social Worker Kirstie Naumoff said. “As their mission is coming to an end, we are now looking for community support to run our monthly mobile food pantry.”

For more information regarding this volunteer opportunity, please contact Naumoff at 419-468-3676, ext. 14301, or email naumoff.kirstie@moesc.net.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_Galion-City-Schools-logo-1.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.