Deadline to purchase dog licenses is July 1

BUCYRUS — The deadline to purchase dog licenses in Crawford County without paying a penalty is July 1, 2021, according to Crawford County Auditor Joan Wolfe.

“Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by July 1, 2021” Wolfe said. “After that date, individuals will face a $16 penalty for each unlicensed dog and an $80 penalty for each unlicensed kennel.”

In order to avoid any penalties, dog license applications must be postmarked on or before July 1, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio General Assembly passed House Bill 404, which allowed the deadline for the purchase of 2021 dog licenses to be moved from Jan. 31, 2021 to July 1, 2021. Penalties will be applied to all licenses purchased after the July 1 deadline

Licenses may be purchased at the Crawford County Auditor’s Office anytime during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For convenience, people may also purchase licenses at the Crawford County Humane Society in Bucyrus. An administrative fee of 75 cents will be charged.

Dog licenses may be purchased online through July 1, 2021. Dog owners can access the online service by going to the County Auditor’s website at www.crawford-co.org, and clicking the “On-line Dog Licensing” link. The online licensing service requires payment using a credit card. Dog owners utilizing the online dog licensing service will be charged a convenience fee of $2.25 per dog license issued by the company providing the program.

For information, call the Crawford County Auditor’s Office at 419-562-7941.

