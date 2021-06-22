Park District director speaks to Leesville Grange

LEESVILLE — The Leesville Grange #2078/Crawford County Pomona Grange #36 potluck picnic was held at Lowe-Volk Park on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Master/President Donald Graf offered prayer before the meal.

Crawford County Park District Director Josh Dyer told about Lowe Volk Park, Unger Park, Heckert Nature Preserve, Daughmer Prairie Savannah State Nature Preserve, Neff’s Reservoir and Sears Woods State Nature Preserve. Their locations in Crawford County and what kind of habitat or species you would find in these areas. Talked about Crawford Construction finishing the building phase of the H2Ohio Project at Sandusky Headwaters Preserve. This project is being financed through Governor DeWine and Ohio Dept. of Resources. 56 volunteers assisted Crawford Park District staff in planting almost 3,000 different species of asters, lobelias, sedges and mallows. In preparation for opening Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, construction of a set of steps and landings are needed from the parking lot to the wetland area.

The next Leesville Grange meeting will be held at Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept. on July 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Grange booth plans will be finalized. Lunch will be make your own ice cream sundae.

Submitted by Leesville Grange #2078

