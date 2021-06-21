Galion-Crestline Chamber hosting health and wellness fair June 30

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion Safety Council will host a Health and Wellness Fair from 8 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30. The event will be held at the Galion Community Center YMCA, located at 500 Gill Avenue.

This free event will include blood draws for $30 during the first two hours of the fair. A 12-hour fast is required and will only be available through 10 a.m.

Health and wellness organizations planning to attend include, but are not limited to, Avita Health System, Hope 419, Galion Family Health Center, Galion Community Center YMCA, Crawford County Council on Aging, Area Agency on Aging District 5, R.S.V.P., Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, Jag Healthcare, Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation, CONTACT Crawford County, Community Counseling Services, Galion Golden Age Club, Galion Fire Department, Galion City Health Department, United Way of North Central Ohio, Ladies of Justice League, and the Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board.

Free services available during the event will include blood pressure checks, reflective house signs, oxygen level testing, and depression screenings. Information will be available about fitness, chiropractic care, long term health care options, home health care options, suicide prevention, identity awareness theft education, massage therapy, counseling services information, and health care providers.

For more information about the health and wellness fair, contact Miranda Jones at the Chamber office, 419-468-7737 or via email mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

