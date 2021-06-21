GALION POLICE REPORTS

June 19

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence in the 500 block of North Union Street.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of obstructing official business in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue. He was wanted on misdemeanor warrants. He fled from officers initially and was transported to Galion Community Hospital after he was apprehended because he was having trouble breathing. After receiving treatment, he was transferred to the custody of the Crestline Police Department.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence-breathalyzer .17 or greater, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Police investigated a hit-skip crash that was reported in the 700 block of East Church Street. Unknown subject hit a vehicle parked on the street. Officers took information for a report.

Police are investigating the alleged rape of a juvenile female. Officers advised juvenile’s family she needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject who was allegedly wandering in the street and knocking on doors of homes in the vicinity of North Columbus Street. Officers spoke with the man and determined he was not an immediate danger to others or himself.

Police investigated a report of suspicious people at Cobey Park after hours. Officers contacted the individuals and notified them of the park hours. The individuals left the park with no issues.

June 20

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist at the intersection of Harding Way and Easton Way.

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a female subject in the 1100 block of Dawsett Avenue.

Police issued a warning for trespassing to a female subject in the first block of Homer Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist on Portland Way South.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of driving under the influence in the 400 block of Grand Street. Officers found marijuana, open containers of alcohol, and a loaded firearm in the vehicle. The driver was allegedly involved in a hit-skip crash.

