Galion Community Theatre to present ‘Godspell’

GALION — The cast is set for the Galion Community Theatre’s (GCT) first stage production in more than a year.

“Godspell” will be performed July 23-25 with two shows set at the theatre in Uptowne Galion and a matinee at the Heise Park band shell.

Director Eric Palmer is excited about the opportunity bring a production back to the GCT stage.

“It feels great. It was so wonderful to have auditions and the people that came in and auditioned, you could tell just how excited they were to be in a theater again and to sing and do a cold read,” Palmer said. “Usually for auditions, people have excitement and nerves, wondering what part they’re going to get. People this time were just so pumped up to be in this place. It was really cool.”

“Godspell” is a musical that was composed by Stephen Schwartz and is based on the book of Matthew from the Bible. First performed off-Broadway in 1971, the show has subsequently been revived numerous times over the years. Its 2011 revival ran on Broadway for nearly a year. According to a synopsis of the show, it helps “Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.”

“It is a show about the parables of Jesus,” Palmer said. “He’s trying to teach these nine other characters, including Judas, the parables and then they act them out and sing. It’s a really good show with a really strong message that a lot of people know, but it’s just given in a different way.”

The 13-member cast conducted its first read-through of the script on Wednesday evening at the Galion Community Theatre.

Following is the list of cast members for the show: Benjamin Lowery as Jesus; Darrin Harvey as Judas/John the Baptist; Tony Baer as Telly; Zechariah Dobbin as George; Sam Starr as Nick; Ruth Ebner as Anna Maria; Kirsten McCarthy as Morgan; Miranda Mee as Lindsay; Darci Porter as Celisse; Morgan Walsh as Uzo; and Kaylee Hiatt, Jessica Kemp, and Caley Webber as the Ensemble.

In addition to Palmer, the creative and technical staff features Beth Anne Jarvis, choreographer; Brian Treisch, music director; Amy Jarvis, music assistant/accompanist; and Charlie Adcock, stage manager.

Showtime is 8 p.m. for the July 23-24 performances at the Galion Community Theatre, 127 Harding Way West. The matinee performance will be presented at 2 p.m. on July 25 at the Heise Park ban shell.

For ticket information, go to www.galiontheatre.org.

Shows set for July 23-25

