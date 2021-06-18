Third Friday In Galion moves to Community Theatre due to severe weather threat

GALION — Organizers of Third Friday In Galion (TFIG) have decided to move the event indoors due to the threat of severe weather this evening.

TFIG will now be held this evening at the Galion Community Theatre, 127 Harding Way West. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.

Miranda Jones, executive director of the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, made the announcement via email earlier today. She noted that a weather update from Crawford County Emergency Management Agency aided the decision-making process.

The forecast from the National Weather Service is calling for the possibility of hazardous weather this evening with severe thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. Meteorologists said a large hail and low end tornado threat also exists. Thunderstorms and lingering overnight showers will produce heavy rainfall resulting in the potential for localized flash flooding.

Jones said United in Harmony and the Galion Community Band will perform on the Galion Community Theatre stage and some food options will be available. Girl Scout Troop #1727 will be selling pizza by the slice from East of Chicago Pizza and the Fry Guys food truck will be set up in front of the theater.

“The Third Friday Rocks and Scavenger Hunt will still be going on, but we ask you please use your best judgement with the weather,” Jones said. “Also, many stores in the Uptowne area will still be open late and offering sales and discounts.“

For information, visit Third Friday In Galion on Facebook.

