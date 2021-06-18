GALION POLICE REPORTS

June 14

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence in the 400 block of Erie Street. Officers transported the male to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 100 block of South Market Street. Individual said packages were stolen from ther porch.

Police investigated a case of alleged threats made against individuals in the 300 block of Gill Avenue. Individual said they fired an employee who then threatened them. Individual requested extra patrols around their house and business and filed a report.

Police took a report from a female subject regarding a missing juvenile female. She advised officers that her daughter was allegdly in the company of gang members in the Bucyrus area. Officers requested the Crawford County Sheriff’s Officer conduct a wellbeing check regarding the juvenile female.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of underage consumption in the 100 block of East Street.

June 16

Police K-9 assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop near the junction of U.S. 30 and Ohio 61. K-9 indicated positively for the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Police K-9 assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop near the junction of Portland Way South and Cherry Street. K-9 indicated positively for the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Police investigated a report of a male subject whose family believed might do harm to himself. Police located the male in a vehicle 100 block of Gill Avenue. He was transported to Galion Community Hospital for treatment.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 900 block of South Street. Individual advised officers that a scissors lift he had rented was stolen from a work site. He advised that another piece of equipment was previously stolen from one of his work sites. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that incident.

Police issued a notification to a resident that a inmate from the Crawford County Justice Center was being released from custody.

Police issued a written warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Mansfield and Gelsanliter roads.

Police investigated a report of an intoxicated female subject wandering around and screaming and yelling in the 400 block of Harding Way East. Officers were unable to locate the female after arriving on the scene.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Freese Works Place. Motorist struck a pole and suffered a head injury. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a male subject who was bitten by a dog in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street. Male declined treatment. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to a male subject and a female subject after responding to an alleged domestic dispute in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue. Both parties had active warrants issued for them. Officers gave them court dates for the warrants.

Police investigated a fire alarm activation at a residence in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Officers were advised that a juvenile who had since left the residence pulled the alarm. Officers advised juveniles about the seriousness of activating a fire alarm when there is no emergency.

June 17

Police issued verbal warnings for disorderly conduct to all parties allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court.

Police conducted a wellbeing check of a male subject on behalf of Adult Protective Services at residence in the 400 block of South Riblet Street. Officers determined the male subject was in good condition.

Police issued a citation for an unspecified traffic violation to a motorist following a vehicle crash in the vicinity of North Union and Church streets. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a report of unruly juveniles at the pavilion at the Heise Park swimming pool. Officers advised the juveniles they would be asked to leave the pool if they continued to be unruly.

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject after responding to a report of alleged domestic violence in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Police investigated a report of juveniles allegedly impeding traffic and attempting to set dry grass on fire in the vicinity of Poplar and Ash streets. Officers advised the juveniles to stay out of the road. Juvenile who allegedly attempted to set the grass on fire had left the scene before officers arrived.

Police investigated a report of a male subject allegedly attempting to force a female subject to go home with him in the 900 block of Charles Street. Officers took information for a report after arriving on the scene.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism of a cargo trailer that was reported in the 500 block of Hensley Avenue. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a reckless driver in the vicinity of the Galion Municipal Airport in the 8200 block of Ohio 309. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle after arriving in the area.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-4.jpg