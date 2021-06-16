Galion City Schools appoints new high school principal

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of a new principal for Galion High School during its regular board meeting on Tuesday, June 15.

Tasha Stanton, who most recently served in the same role for the Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools, takes over for Ron Williams, who will be the new academic support and student opportunities specialist. Stanton is the first female principal in the history of Galion High School.

“I am eager to engage and collaborate with students, staff, and community members and develop positive relationships, which are integral for student success,” Stanton said. “I believe that together, we can do great things for our students.”

Williams’ move to the new role of academic support and student opportunities specialist provides much needed support for Galion City Schools students and staff. This position, which is funded by grant money provided to the district to support at-risk students, will coordinate ROAR, the district’s 21st Century Community Learning Center Program, oversee the Galion Online Academy, and work to provide support for the district’s before and after school program (ROAR).

“We are very excited about this new position that will provide much needed support to many wonderful programs in our district,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “Mr. Williams has been an integral part of our district, and he will continue to provide leadership and support in his new role.”

In other personnel matters, the board of education approved a new four-year contract for Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. The new contract will begin in 2022 and run through 2026. That move was made following an executive session.

Other board actions

The board approved a donation from the Galion Community Education Foundation for a purchase of equipment totaling $2,025. The donation will be used to purchase a CNC Machine Router that will benefit Galion High School students.

“The Galion Community Education Foundation continues to provide much needed financial assistance for our students and staff,” Allerding said. “We would like to thank the foundation’s board of directors for this very generous donation.”

The board approved a measure to waive certain school fees for the 2021-2022 school year. Fees being waived for the upcoming school year include Preschool Supply Fees, K-8 Instruction Fees, and High School Specific Course Fees.

“The district has made the commitment to offset the financial burden to families as much as possible through the Elementary & Secondary Schools Education Relief (ESSER) funds while we have them,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “Mrs. (Charlene) Parkinson and her staff in our financial office do a fantastic job managing the district’s finances, and this fee waiver is a result of their hard work.”

All other agenda items were approved during the meeting. The Galion City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 8:00 a.m. in the district’s Administrative Center on Friday, July 9, with the next regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab on Tuesday, July 20.

