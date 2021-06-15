CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Nature Storytime

Thursday, June 17, 24 • 10 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea for an interactive read aloud every Thursday morning throughout the summer. These programs will be held outside and will include a fun story with a related activity or animal visitor. Kids will receive a nature storytime ticket to keep track of their attendance and can choose a prize after five visits.

Beginner Butterfly ID Walk

Friday, June 18 • 2 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist Kyle Bailey for a fun, interactive, family-friendly program to learn about butterflies, and how they are such wonderful pollinators. Butterflies are beautiful insects that are easily recognized and fun to observe. They are essential pollinators for our native flora. Ohio boasts a rich, diverse butterfly community that comprises approximately 135 different species. Butterflies are attracted to a variety of environments that range from small, localized areas that contain specialized flora to large commonly occurring areas that contain common and widespread flora. Some binoculars will be available and cameras are welcome. Ohio butterfly checklists will be provided to all attendees.

Birding Basics

Saturday, June 19 • 8 a.m.

Sears Woods, 1486 Mt. Zion Road, Bucyrus

Are you curious about birding, but do not know how to get involved? Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist Kyle Bailey for a fun interactive, family-friendly program that is suitable for people of all ages. This program will focus on birding basics such as learning how to identify common Ohio species, when and where to bird, how to bird, what to look for, and much more. Migration is nearing an end as breeding season is in full swing. Most of Ohio’s nesting species vocalize through June providing wonderful opportunities to seek them out. Expect to see species such as Yellow Warbler, Common-yellowthroat, Yellow-throated Warbler, Red-headed Woodpecker, Wood Thrush, and flycatchers, among others. Please bring binoculars or cameras to better view the birds. There will be some binoculars available to borrow.

Scavenger Hunt Scattergories

Saturday, June 19 • 10 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Not your typical nature scavenger hunt — participants at the Crawford Park District program will have 25 minutes to find items in nature matching a list of descriptive words. The most unique items will score the most points, and prizes will be awarded to the winning teams! A great opportunity to use your creativity while exploring nature. Play by yourself, with a partner, or with a group.

Stewardship Program

Saturday, June 19 • 11 a.m.

Sears Woods, 1486 Mt. Zion Road, Bucyrus

Do you enjoy getting your hands dirty, while contributing to preserving our native habitats? Then come on out and assist with the Crawford Park Districts monthly Stewardship Program. We will be focusing our attention on an herbaceous biennial known as Garlic Mustard (Alliaria petiolata). We will start with a brief introduction about stewardship and learn about our target species before heading out into the field. Close-toed shoes are required. Dress for the weather. Some gloves will be available.

Robber Flies … are Really Awesome!

Saturday, June 19 • 1 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

From tiny gnat ogres to giant red-footed cannibal flies, robber flies are way cooler than the average housefly. In fact, they could eat your houseflies for lunch. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea for a short presentation on these raptors of the insect world. Afterward, the group will head outside to search for these amazing creatures.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

