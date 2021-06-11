Crestline Public Library summer reading program starts Monday

CRESTLINE — The Adult Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” begins Monday, June 14 at the Crestline Public Library.

Register now by visiting the library or by calling 419-683-3909. There will be weekly prizes for reading books and a grand prize at the end of the program Aug. 10.

Adult programs begin in July. All programs will be outdoor this summer at the Crestline United Methodist Church pavilion. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for sitting. Patrons may park at the library or church.

The first program is at 10 a.m. on July 6. The Crawford County Sherriff’s Department and Bucyrus Police will be demonstrating their K-9 units.

At 6 p.m. on July 8, Ken Hammontree, portraying William Clark, will enlighten the audience with information about the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

At 6 p.m. on July 15, local farmer David Paynter will present a program on farming.

At 6 p.m. on July 22, Bee-ologist Tim Robinette of Happy Hippy Honey Company will discuss the importance of maintaining honey bees and their positive role in our environment.

At 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, Josh Dyer, director of the Crawford Park District, will inform the audience about wildlife conservation.

The Crestline Public Library is located at 324 North Thoman Street. Its website address is www.crestlinepubliclibrary.org.

