GALION POLICE REPORTS

June 7

Police investigated a report of a missing person in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Family of female subject informed officers they made contact with her after she had been missing for two days.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the 1500 block of Trachsel Lane. Officers took information for a report.

June 8

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 200 block of South Columbus Street. Female subject told officers her boyfriend struck her in the face and she wanted to press charges against him.

Police investigated a report of farm animals being housed at a residence in the 900 block of South Market Street. Officers informed the residents they have 15 days to remove the chickens from the property.

Police issued warnings for trespassing to individuals in the 200 block of South Street at the request of a resident at that location.

Police issued a warning for driving a dirt bike on a public roadway to a motorist in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court.

Police investigated a case of alleged harassment that was reported in the 200 block of West Atwood Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police took information from an individual regarding a case of alleged rape that occurred in June 2018. The individual told officers they wanted the incident logged with the police department.

Police investigated a three-vehicle crash that was reported in the vicinity of Portland Way North and Carter Drive. Officers issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead to a motorist involved in the crash. No injuries were reported. All vehicles were driven from the scene.

June 9

Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that was reported in the 200 block of Harding Way East. No injuries were reported.

Police issued three-day suspensions to two male subjects who were caught with vaping instruments at the Heise Park pool. Individuals were advised they will be suspended from the pool for a year if they are caught with vaping instruments at the pool again.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence following an incident in the 900 block of Charles Street.

