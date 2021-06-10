Galion’s ‘The Historian’ receives regional publication award

GALION — The Galion Historical Society’s quarterly newsletter and forum, the “The Historian,” received honorable mention from the Bowling Green State University Center for Archival Collections recently.

Executive Director Tanesha Pickering said “this publication was judged for its literary merit in the Independent Scholar Division, with criteria for overall significance and contribution to explaining and understanding the history of northwestern Ohio.”

Pickering noted that “The Historian” has been published since 1998 by editor Mike Hocker, announces the Galion Historical Society’s upcoming events, and chronicles the interesting history of Galion and the surrounding area’s past.

The publication is complimentary with all membership levels at the Galion Historical Society.

For more information, call 419-468-9338 or email galionhistory@gmail.com.

