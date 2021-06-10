Leesville Grange holds June meeting

LEESVILLE — Leesville Grange #2078/Crawford County Pomona Grange #36 met at Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7 p.m. Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting. Chaplain Dorothy Eckert offered prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance to the American Flag.

The Legislative Chairperson report was Ohio Senate proposing a $75 billion two-year budget including across the board 2% tax cut. Senate Bill 52 Renewal Energy Project and referendum on wind and solar project giving voters more of a voice in the process.

The Family Activities Chairperson reported on the Spring Fling where persons from Lewisville talked about the village food pantry and how to not be involved in scams. The take-home project was a wood board with a quilt square drawn on and painted.

The Deaf Activities Chairperson report was COVID-19 may also cause hearing problems.

Community Service Chairperson report was Calvary UCC is taking on Flying Horse Farm as a mission project per the Grange’s suggestion.

Communication was the delegates receiving information about choosing what resolution committee they want to be on and secretary needs to send in confirmation of their eligibility to be delegates. Letter from Crawford County Junior Fair committee regarding sponsoring 4-H trophies and it was voted to sponsor beef showmanship and champion ram overall.

Fine art items were brought for display in this year’s fair booth. Plans will be finalized at the next meeting for the Grange booth.

Lecturer’s Program theme for the evening was “The Amish Differences between the Old and New Order.”

Grange picnic being held on June 15 at Lowe-Volk Park at 6 p.m. and Josh Dyer will present a program.

Next regular Leesville Grange meeting will be July 6 at Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept. at 7 p.m. Lunch will be create your own ice cream sundae.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_GRANGE-LOGO.jpg

Submitted content

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.