Council on Aging plans grand opening July 6

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council on Aging (COA) will reopen its building to the public Tuesday, July 6.

The COA will have a grand opening celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 6 at 200 S. Spring Street, Bucyrus. Seniors age 55 and older are invited to socialize with COA staff, enjoy free food, play yard games and learn about new changes at the senior center.

“We will be rolling out new interactive software called Senior Space in July. When seniors return to our building, they will see a touch screen kiosk in the lobby. With senior space, seniors can check-in and sign up for activities, view calendars, make donations and more,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “It’s all very user friendly.”

Inside congregate meals will restart Wednesday, July 7 at the COA Senior Center in Bucyrus and at the Galion Golden Age Center.

Masks will not be required for entry into the building, though seniors may wear masks if they feel more comfortable wearing one.

The transportation department, however, must follow other guidelines.

Masks will be required when riding COA transportation services. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires proper wearing of face masks, per federal law. Face masks are to be worn at all times while using COA transportation services. Failure to comply will result in denial of boarding or removal and may result in penalties. The CDC previously issued an Order on Jan. 29, 2021, requiring the wearing of masks by travelers to prevent spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. This order has been extended by TSA until Sept. 13, 2021.

As before the pandemic, seniors may come to the senior center during open hours to socialize, play cards and board games, and work puzzles that are always available in the activity room.

“It will be well over a year since we last welcomed seniors into the building. It has been very quiet in the building, and we are looking forward to the hustle and bustle of the seniors coming and going as they enjoy activities and socializing again,” said Cassie Herschler, Executive Director. “We are planning to reach out to other areas of the county with our activities to get more seniors involved. With the pandemic and the isolation everyone felt, we are hopeful this will get bring in more seniors who want to participate.”

Opening week at the Council on Aging features these activities:

• July 6: Grand opening celebration, 1 to 3 p.m.

• July 7: 1928 fire truck visits the COA at 10:15 a.m. History of the fire truck presented by Barry Herschler, Bucyrus Fire Dept.

• July 8: Bingo, 2 to 3 p.m.

• July 9: Happy Birthday Bucyrus Party, 1 to 3 p.m.

“Everyone here at the Council on Aging is very excited to welcome back our seniors. We’re ready to bring back some normalcy to their lives,” Moody said. “I started as the activities coordinator during the pandemic when all of my activities had to take place outside. I’m excited to be able to offer more activities and meet more seniors once we can be inside again.”

To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050, Option 4. COA activities are open to Crawford County seniors ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.

