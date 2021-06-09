GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Holmes Twp. Trustees meet June 10

Holmes Township Trustees will conduct a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at Holmes Township Hall, 4381 Holmes Center Road, Bucyrus. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss ambulance services including contract review and resolution.

From Citizen to Patriot meets June 17

From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) will hold its next free public educational forum 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. The forum will feature guest writer/speaker Steven Feazel from Gambier, Ohio, who, with Mike Huckabee, wrote a book titled, “The Three C’s That Made America Great.” All are welcome. Doors open at 6 p.m. For information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5116.

Food pantry at St. Paul UMC

St. Paul United Methodist Church will host its mobile food pantry from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19. The church is located at 746 Cherry Street, Galion. Church officials said until further notice, volunteers will come to participants’ vehicles to take orders. People who are not fully vaccinated, are asked to wear a face mask. Participants are asked to make sure there is room for groceries in their vehicles.

Dutchtown Farmers Market open

The Dutchtown Farmers Market in New Washington is open for the 2021 season. The market is located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 East Mansfield Street, New Washington. The market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Thursday through Sept. 30. For information, go to the website dutchtownfarmersmarket.com, call 419-934-1616, or follow Dutchtown Farmers Market on Facebook.

God’s Little Acre Farmers Market opens

God’s Little Acre Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. An outreach mission of First Presbyterian Church, the market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday from June 5 through Sept. 25. It’s located in the pavilion and rear parking lot of First United Church of Christ at 248 Harding Way West. The market provides delicious and wholesome food and handcrafted items to the community. Products include fresh locally grown produce, artisan bread, home-baked goods including sugar-free and gluten-free items, locally produced honey and honey products, jams/jellies, plants, dog treats, a variety of handcrafted items and more. There is no set-up fee for vendors. Shoppers can register to enter a drawing for a free vendors basket each week.

Humane Society bingo June 16

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on June 16. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Flag Day celebration June 14

The Galion United Lions Club is hosting a Flag Day celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14 at the Public Square in Galion. Galion City Schools Board of Education President Mike Mateer will be the keynote speaker. The event will feature a Color Guard, trifold flag-folding demonstration, performance by the Galion Community Band, a patriotic bike decorating contest, a flag painting activity for children, free coloring books, and hot dogs.

Crestline Schools BOE meets June 14

The Crestline Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. Fo information, go to www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Music in the Park series

The Music in the Park 2021 concert series is underway. Concerts will be held at 7 p.m. each week at the Heise Park band shell. Following is the lineup of artists: June 15, Bullit; June 22, Project 75; June 29, The Gatlin Show. Admission is free. Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel is the sponsor of the annual music series. Lawn seating is available and lawn chairs are encouraged. For information, contact Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Funeral Home 419-468-1424. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Activity Center at 135 North Liberty Street, Galion.

Crestline Farmers Market open

The Crestline Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from May through October. The market is located at First United Methodist Church, 202 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Following is the monthly schedule for the Crestline Farmers Market this year: May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26. For information about the Crestline Farmers Market, contact Becky McKean at 419-545-1090. Like Crestline Farmers Market on Facebook.

Summer Reading Program underway

The Galion Public Library Summer Reading Program “Tails & Tales” is underway. Children, teens, and adults are invited to participate. Participants can earn incentives, win prizes, and raise money for local animal rescue organizations. For information, stop by the Galion Public Library, 123 North Market Street, or call 419-468-3203. The Galion Public Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Go to the website www.galionlibrary.org and follow Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Galion City Schools BOE meets June 15

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet in regulr session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. For information, go to www.galionschools.org.

Economic Development Committee meets June 15

Galion City Council’s Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. All meetings are streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Finance Committee meets June 16

Galion City Council’s Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. All meetings are streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meets June 17

Galion City Council’s Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. All meetings are streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Third Friday in Galion returns

Third Friday in Galion returns for its 2021 summer run. The monthly event will be held June 18, July 16, and Aug. 20.

Colonel Crawford Schools BOE meets June 21

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21 in the Pre-K12 Media Center. For information, go to www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

City Council meets June 22

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Chamber golf outing June 24

The McDonald’s/Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce 19th annual golf outing is scheduled for Thursday, June 24 at Valley View Golf Course, 2106 Ohio 598. Lewis Family McDonald’s is the event sponsor. The greens fee is $85 per person or $340 per team. Fees include the following: four Mulligans per team, entry in skins game, lunch, goody bag, and dinner at The Hub at Village Square in Crestline. Shotgun start is scheduled for noon. Dinner and awards ceremony will be held at The Hub at Village Square, 311 North Seltzer Street, Crestline. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. Awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Live music will be performed at 7 p.m. in the gazebo at Village Square. Dinner only can be purchased for $15. To register, go to www.galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Chicken BBQ June 27 in Crestline

The Crestline Lions Club is hosting a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 at Hamilton Park in Crestline. The cost is $10 per person.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets June 29

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 in the board office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to northmor.k12.oh.us.

Pickle Run Festival seeks craft vendors

Organizers of the Pickle Run Festival are seeking homemade craft vendors to participate in the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park. Interested vendors should email picklerunfestival@gmail.com or send a direct message via the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Crestline Freedom Celebration July 3

The Crestline Freedom Celebration is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at The Hub at Village Square, 311 North Seltzer Street. The Crestline Lions Club is sponsoring a fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m. at Old Hutson Stadium.

Chamber Chat set for July 7

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419—7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

