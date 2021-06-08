GALION POLICE REPORTS

June 3

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of possession of drugs; selling, purchasing, distributing, or delivering dangerous drugs; and possessing drug abuse instruments. A male subject in the vehicle was also detained. The arrest was made following a traffic stop at the junction of U.S. 30 and Ohio 61.

Police investigated a report of a male subject who was allegedly attempting to harm himself in the 200 block of S. Jefferson Street. The male was transported to Galion Community Hospital for treatment.

Police investigated a case of alleged burglary that was reported in the 300 block of N. Market St. Individual said their residence was broken into while they were in the hospital. Individual told officers they have video recordings of the incident. Officers took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct and underage consumption following an incident in the vicinity of Mackey and John streets. The male subject allegedly wandered into the street after consuming alcohol.

Police responded to a report of a belligerent male subject at Galion Community Hospital on Portland Way South. Officers were able to convince the man to calm down.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of assault following an incident that occurred in the 400 block of Portland Way North. The male subject allegedly attacked a female subject and threw her on the ground. No injuries were reported.

Police assisted deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in executing a warrant in the 100 block of Grant St. A male subject was taken into custody.

June 4

Police issued a summons for disorderly conduct-fighting or threatening to a male subject following an incident in the 200 block of Portland Way South. The male was being transported from Galion Community Hospital to the Crawford County Justice Center at the time of the incident.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence following an incident that occurred in the 1500 block of Trachsel Place.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of criminal damaging following an incident that was reported on Sherry Lane. The subject allegedly broke the glass out of a door at the location.

June 5

Police arrested a male subject following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Portland Way South. The male was charged with two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence. The individual also had a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

Police investigated a report of a missing juvenile in the 1100 block of Cornell Avenue. The child was located and returned home.

Police issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead to a motorist following a two-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Bucyrus Road. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue. The warrant was issued by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

June 6

Police investigated a report of juveniles throwing rocks at the log cabin located in Heise Park. Officers did not observe any visible damage to the cabin. The juveniles could not be located.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct at Galion Community Hospital. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

