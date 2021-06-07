Third Fridays In Galion starts June 18

GALION — After being forced to cancel a popular community event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce said they’re pleased to announce the return of Third Fridays In Galion (TFIG) in Uptowne Galion.

TFIG returns to Uptowne from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18. The evening event will also be held on Friday, July 16 and Friday, Aug. 16.

Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones said Third Fridays In Galion “is an opportunity for the Galion community to gather Uptowne and support local Galion merchants.”

“Our main goal is to give the community a reason to come out and really enjoy the new stores and what we have to offer in Uptowne Galion,” said Jones. “We were so upset that we had to cancel the events in 2020, so we really wanted to find a way to bring these events back to Galion in 2021.”

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with Uptowne businesses, merchants, and other interested organizations to implement Third Fridays In Galion.

“We want to get everyone back in our businesses,” explained Jones. “Galion’s Uptowne really has such interesting and unique shops, and this is a wonderful opportunity for people to explore Galion and see what it has to offer.”

The chamber is encouraging retailers in the Uptowne Galion area to stay open late, offer sales, or food and drink specials. Registered vendors will be set up in designated spaces located around the square and on North Market between Harding Way and the alley that passes behind Park National Bank. The only section of street blocked off will be North Market from Harding Way to the alley that runs behind Park National Bank and the Gazebo. Due to an upcoming construction project at the Gazebo area, vendors will be set up along North Market and in the north parking quadrants on the square.

The event will also give people an awareness of the revitalization efforts in the Uptowne district, Jones noted. The City of Galion was recently awarded a grant to help renovate the Park Square Gazebo area. While this is exciting, it meant the chamber needed to change the location of the musical entertainment.

“We are working with the City of Galion to get a stage for our musical acts,’” Jones stated. “While construction has not started on the Gazebo area yet, we wanted a plan in place for when it does.”

Jones said if any business owners are interested in becoming a Third Friday in Galion vendor or sponsor, they can contact her at the Chamber office, 419-468-7737, or via email mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org. Jones stated that she will be reaching out to the 2017 TGIF vendors over the next two weeks.

The Crawford Park District will be one of the participants in the 2021 edition of Third Fridays In Galion. The Uptowne Galion summer event begins Friday, June 18. It will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_Crawford-Park-District-to-return-to-Third-Friday-In-Galion.jpg The Crawford Park District will be one of the participants in the 2021 edition of Third Fridays In Galion. The Uptowne Galion summer event begins Friday, June 18. It will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.