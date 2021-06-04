McDonald’s/Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce golf outing set for June 24

GALION — A long-running charity fundraising event is continuing this year.

The McDonald’s/Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce 19th annual golf outing is scheduled for Thursday, June 24 at Valley View Golf Course, 2106 Ohio 598. Lewis Family McDonald’s is the event sponsor.

Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones said the event was established by former Chamber President/CEO Joe Kleinknect and former Galion and Bucyrus McDonald’s owner Scott Nichol.

“Over those 18 previous years, we’ve raised $37,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities,” Jones said. “We used to hold it out at the country club, but we moved it to Valley View Golf Course after the country club sold. Valley View is a great location. All of our golfers love it. It’s our second largest fundraiser every year. It’s just a great chance to network and hang out with other people, whether it’s on the golf course, registration, or the dinner and awards banquet afterwards.”

Jones said the highest number of teams to ever enter the event is 32. Numbers were down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with only 18 teams playing.

Greens fees cost $85 per person or $340 per team. Fees include the following: four Mulligans per team, entry in skins game, lunch, goody bag, and dinner at The Hub at Village Square in Crestline. A shotgun start is scheduled for noon at Valley View Golf Course.

Jones encouraged people who don’t golf, but who would like to attend the dinner after the tournament, to purchase a dinner-only ticket for $15. The dinner and awards ceremony will be held at The Hub at Village Square, 311 North Seltzer Street, Crestline.

Dinner starts at 5 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

Live music will be performed at 7 p.m. in the gazebo at Village Square. A 20-piece jazz band is scheduled to be the featured entertainment.

To register, go to www.galion-crestlinechamber.org.

For information, go to the website or call 419-468-7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

