God’s Little Acre Farmers Market opens June 5

GALION — The God’s Little Acre Farmers Market opens its 2021 season on Saturday, June 5.

An outreach mission of First Presbyterian Church, the market is open from 9 a.m. to noon in the pavilion and rear parking lot of First United Church of Christ at 248 Harding Way West. The market is open every Saturday from June 5 through Sept. 25.

Organizers said the “market provides delicious and wholesome food and handcrafted items to the community. Products include fresh locally grown produce, artisan bread, home-baked goods including sugar-free and gluten-free items, locally produced honey and honey products, jams/jellies, plants, dog treats, a variety of handcrafted items and so much more.”

Organizers noted that “the market is held in a safe environment for shoppers that is wheelchair and stroller accessible, kid and pet friendly with lots of parking available.” There is no set-up fee for vendors. Shoppers can register to enter a drawing for a free vendors basket each week.

Staff Report

