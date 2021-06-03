GALION POLICE REPORTS

June 1

Police were dispatched to a residence where a female was reportedly suffering from mental health issues. The woman was transported to Galion Community Hospital for treatment.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the 300 block of Gelsanliter Road.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that occurred in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the 300 block of Cherry Street. Victim advised officers they did not want to pursue charges.

June 2

Police issued a citation to a motorist for driving under suspension in the vicinity of Dawsett Avenue and Pierce Street.

Police took three subjects into custody and seized alleged drug paraphernalia from a residence in the 400 block of Second Avenue while checking on misdemeanor warrants at that location.

Police served a felony warrant to a subject at a residence in the 400 block of N. Market Street. Police transported a male subject to the station and conducted a search of the residence. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a citation to a motorist following a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of First Avenue and Harding Way East. No injuries were reported.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to a male subject and a female subject allegedly involved in a verbal altercation in the 100 block of W. Parson Street.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to two subjects allegedly involved in an argument in the 600 block of Crew Avenue.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the 300 block of Cherry Street. Officers said no physical altercation occurred. They advised the parties involved to stay away from each other.

Police investigated a situation in which three pit bulls were allegedly running loose and attacking other dogs in the 900 block of Allen Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of dogs allegedly running loose and chasing people in the vicinity of West Atwood and Orange streets. Officers were unable to locate the animals in that area.

