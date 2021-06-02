CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Nature Storytime

Thursday, June 3, 10, 17, 24 • 10 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea for an interactive read aloud every Thursday morning throughout the summer. These programs will be held outside and will include a fun story with a related activity or animal visitor. Kids will receive a nature storytime ticket to keep track of their attendance and can choose a prize after five visits.

Youth Fishing Derby

Saturday, June 12 • 9-11 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District volunteer Rob Farson for a great morning of fishing. Kids who are between the ages of 5 and 12 years old can enjoy this outdoor activity at the Lowe-Volk pond. Prizes will be awarded for biggest fish, smallest fish, and more. Must provide own fishing pole, bait, and tackle. Make it a family event. Registration required.

Sandusky Headwaters Preserve Bioblitz

Sunday, June 13 • 2 p.m.

Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598

Help the Crawford Park District discover what is living in its newest park, Sandusky Headwaters Preserve. The focus will be plants, including trees, but will look for anything interesting. Join Naturalist Chelsea as you use iNaturalist to document your park’s diversity of life. Fun for all ages — all you need is a camera or phone and a willingness to explore. Meet in the parking lot on the west side of State Route 598. Sandusky Headwaters Preserve is located three miles north of Galion.

Slugs and Snails

Monday, June 14 • 6 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

They’re everywhere in the forest, scootching along on the forest floor or up the trunk of a tree. Crawford Park District’s Program Assistant Joy Etter-Link will provide a fun filled evening with wow facts about these denizens of the woods. This program will start inside, include a craft, and conclude with a hike to locate snails and slugs. For kids up to 12 years old and their parent.

Archery

Wednesday, June 16 • 5-7 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity that gets us away from the hustle and gadgets of life, allowing us to focus on one thing: hitting the target. Join the Crawford Park District Naturalists for an evening archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics. All equipment will be provided.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events.

