Galion City Schools honors staff members for service to students

GALION — Galion City Schools held its annual staff appreciation banquet at The Hub at Village Square in Crestline on May 27. The district honored an array of staff members for their years of care and commitment to the children of the Galion community.

The district recognized its retirees, who take with them more than 120 years of combined service to Galion students. The 2020-2021 retirees include Stephanie Kiger (26 years), Sara Palmer (34 years), David Rinehart (31 years), and Travis Watson (31 years).

Additional staff members were recognized for 1, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years of service in the district. Recipients and their years of service include: (1 year) Samantha Altstadt, Adam Buxton, Gabrielle Carsey, Scott Chase, Nicole Cotton, JT Harris, Connie Kiser, Jennifer Marsh, Randall Padilla, Claudia Riedy, Melanie Schaffner, James Sparks, Sam Staton, Samantha Tanner, Ashley VanDyke; (5 years) Jennifer Butcher, Heather Carney, Matt Dick, Lindsey Gribble, Elizabeth Ice, Regina Jutz, Isaac Keinath, Stasha Lucas, Jessica McCabe, Marianne Thorpe, Alison Weltmer; (10 years) Freddy Beachy; (15 years) Lucinda Glew, Theodore Maglio, Jr; (20 years) Shelly Barton, Lesley Buzza, Jennifer Jackson, Amy Keller, Jamie Maguire, Donna Shipley, Jennifer Tanner; (25 years) Fred Rinehart, Doris Weals; (30 years) Kimberley Chandler, Sue Stark, Mira Zeisler; (35 years) Kathryn Alguire, Sue Kindell, Roxann Ramsey.

Staff members were also recognized for perfect attendance during the 2020-2021 school year. That group included Kyle Baughn, Jessica Hammond, Dawn Hunter, Thelma Huntsman, Terri Keckler, Connie Kiser, Marsha Rundell, Bruce Weirich, Angie Brocwell, Lynne Foust, Kyle Mann, Suzanne Woodmansee.

“It was especially important this year that we make the time to recognize these staff members, as well as all our staff, for the extra mile they went to help keep students in the classroom throughout the pandemic,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “We have a special group of staff members, and I would like to thank all those recognized for their many years of service to children in the Galion community.”

Galion City Schools staff members, left to right, Dave Rinehart, Sara Palmer, Stephanie Kiger, and Travis Watson (not pictured) were recognized as retirees during the district’s annual staff recognition event on May 27. This year’s retirees represent more than 120 years of educational experience as a group. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_2021-gcs-retirees.jpg Galion City Schools staff members, left to right, Dave Rinehart, Sara Palmer, Stephanie Kiger, and Travis Watson (not pictured) were recognized as retirees during the district’s annual staff recognition event on May 27. This year’s retirees represent more than 120 years of educational experience as a group. Galion City Schools