GALION POLICE REPORTS

May 24

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of E. Walnut St. The subject was intoxicated and involved in a physical altercation in an alley.

Police issued a citation to a female subject for driving under the influence in the vicinity of Portland Way South and Boyd Boulevard.

May 25

Police investigated a report of suspicious people at Amicks Reservoir. Caller reported that they heard a child and a female screaming in the area. Officers said the subjects left the area.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft from a motor vehicle reported in the 100 block of Buehler St. Caller said the catalytic converter was stolen off of his truck.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Harding Way East. Caller said two male subjects were sitting in a vehicle and acting suspicious. The vehicle and two males were gone when police arrived on scene. Officers advised caller to contact police if they returned.

Police arrested a male subject after responding to a report of breaking and entering in the 900 block of Charles St.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of a probation violation in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Police investigated a report of suspicious people in the 200 block of N. Market St. Officers told individuals to leave the area.

Police issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist in the vicinity of Gill Ave. and Heise Park.

May 26

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the vicinity of N. Market St. and Hetrick Dr.

Police arrested a male subject on a felony warrant issued in Crawford County. He was transferred to the custody of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Police assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in serving a protection order to a male subject in the 800 block of Carter Dr.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-8.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.