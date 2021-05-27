CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Springtime at Daughmer

Saturday, May 29 • 2 p.m.

Daughmer Savannah State Nature Preserve, 786 Marion Melmore Road

Meet Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley and learn about Daughmer’s rarest plants.

Most of the prairie plants at Daughmer will flower in mid to late summer, but several plants listed as threatened species will flower in late spring. Call the Crawford Park District to register at 419-683-9000. Daughmer Savannah is located 786 Marion-Melmore Road just north of SR 294.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, May 29 • 9:30 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for the spring are:

M41 — 2,300 light years away is Canis Major, an open cluster 4 degrees south of Sirius

Mars — is very favorable for a while longer

Castor — is 370 million years old, 50 light years away, consists of multiple stars and contains the 20th brightest star in the sky

NGC 2392 — discovered in 1787 by William Herschel, the Clown Face Nebula is 5000 light years away, found in Gemini

NGC 2632 — a very pretty sight is the Beehive Cluster, sometimes referred to as the Northern Jewel Box

M50 — an open cluster in Monoceros is 2,870 light years away, and contains 508 stars

M42 — the great nebula of Orion is 1,300 light years away and 12 light years across, and is the birthplace of stars

Andromeda Galaxy — the closest major galaxy to the Milky Way, a real sight to behold

Pleiades — 410 light years away, visible with binoculars, very young at only 20 million years old

Hyades — open star cluster 153 light years away, moving away from us at 100,000 mph

Crab Nebula — super nova remanent

Sirius — the brightest star in the sky is the Dog Star

North Star — also known as Polaris, is a double star

Asterism — Three Leaps of the Gazelle, once you have to shown to you, you’ll wonder why you didn’t notice it before!

Asterism — Big Dipper, our guide to the North star, includes a double star

There are a lot of other objects to view. What we see will depend on what the clouds are doing.

Nature Storytime

Thursday June 3, 10, 17, 24 • 10 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea for an interactive read aloud every Thursday morning throughout the summer. These programs will be held outside and will include a fun story with a related activity or animal visitor. Kids will receive a nature storytime ticket to keep track of their attendance and can choose a prize after five visits.

Youth Fishing Derby

Saturday, June 12 • 9-11 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District volunteer Rob Farson for a great morning of fishing. Kids who are between the ages of 5 and 12 years old can enjoy this outdoor activity at the Lowe-Volk pond. Prizes will be awarded for biggest fish, smallest fish, and more. Must provide own fishing pole, bait, and tackle. Make it a family event. Registration required.

Sandusky Headwaters Preserve Bioblitz

Sunday, June 13 • 2 p.m.

Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598

Help the Crawford Park District discover what is living in its newest park, Sandusky Headwaters Preserve. The focus will be plants, including trees, but will look for anything interesting. Join Naturalist Chelsea as you use iNaturalist to document your park’s diversity of life. Fun for all ages — all you need is a camera or phone and a willingness to explore. Meet in the parking lot on the west side of State Route 598. Sandusky Headwaters Preserve is located three miles north of Galion.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events.

