GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Nature Center closed Memorial Day

The Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. All parks managed by the Crawford Park District are open daily from sunrise to sunset. For more information about the Crawford Park District and the programs that we offer, visit the website at www.crawfordpd.org or contact the Park District office at 419-683-9000.

Memorial Day parade May 31

The Galion Memorial Day parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 31. The parade will step off from the American Legion on South Market Street and end at Fairview Cemetery. Col. William Suver, U.S. Army retired, will be the keynote speaker for the ceremony at Fairview Cemetery. Ohio Army National Guard member Pvt. Drake Garrett is the grand marshal for the parade. Dinner will be served at the American Legion on South Market Street following the parade and ceremony at Fairview Cemetery.

Summer Reading Program begins June 1

The Galion Public Library Summer Reading Program “Tails & Tales” will begin Tuesday, June 1. Children, teens, and adults are invited to participate. Participants can earn incentives, win prizes, and raise money for local animal rescue organizations. For information, stop by the Galion Public Library, 123 North Market Street, or call 419-468-3203. The Galion Public Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Go to the website www.galionlibrary.org and follow Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Laws Committee meets June 1

Galion City Council’s Laws, Ordinances, Zoning, and Permits Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1. All meetings are streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Utilities Committee meets June 2

Galion City Council’s Utilities Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. All meetings are streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Humane Society bingo June 2

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on June 2. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

From Citizen to Patriot meeting June 3

From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) invites everyone to their free “Patriots and Popcorn” movie night event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. A video on culture wars will be featured. For information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5116.

City Council meets June 8

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 in Council Chambers, 301 Harding Way West. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Parks & Rec Committee meets June 9

Galion City Council’s Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. All meetings are streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Streets Committee meets June 10

Galion City Council’s Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. All meetings are streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Crestline Farmers Market open

The Crestline Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from May through October. The market is located at First United Methodist Church, 202 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Following is the monthly schedule for the Crestline Farmers Market this year: May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26. For information about the Crestline Farmers Market, contact Becky McKean at 419-545-1090. Like Crestline Farmers Market on Facebook.

Dutchtown Farmers Market open

The Dutchtown Farmers Market in New Washington is open for the 2021 season. The market is located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 East Mansfield Street, New Washington. The market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Thursday through Sept. 30. For information, go to the website dutchtownfarmersmarket.com, call 419-934-1616, or follow Dutchtown Farmers Market on Facebook.

Rummage sale June 10

Church of the Cross, 236 Otterbein Drive in Lexington, will hold its annual rummage sale one day only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. Items will include clothing from infant to elder, housewares and decorative items, small appliances, books, games, toys, sporting equipment, furniture, etc. Free-will donations will be accepted for items with only exception for larger furniture items. Proceeds will benefit the church’s numerous community outreach programs. For information, contact Sheri Smith at 419-565-7865, or Marilyn Snyder at 419-989-5360.

Flag Day celebration June 14

The Galion United Lions Club is hosting a Flag Day celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14 at the Public Square in Galion. Galion City Schools Board of Education President Mike Mateer will be the keynote speaker. The event will feature a Color Guard, trifold flag-folding demonstration, performance by the Galion Community Band, a patriotic bike decorating contest, a flag painting activity for children, free coloring books, and hot dogs.

Crestline Schools BOE meets June 14

The Crestline Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. Fo information, go to www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets June 15

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in the board office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to northmor.k12.oh.us.

Galion City Schools BOE meets June 15

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. For information, go to www.galionschools.org.

Economic Development Committee meets June 15

Galion City Council’s Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. All meetings are streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Finance Committee meets June 16

Galion City Council’s Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. All meetings are streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meets June 17

Galion City Council’s Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. All meetings are streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Colonel Crawford Schools BOE meets June 21

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21 in the Pre-K12 Media Center. For information, go to www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

City Council meets June 22

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Chamber golf outing June 24

The McDonald’s/Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce 19th annual golf outing is scheduled for Thursday, June 24 at Valley View Golf Course, 2106 Ohio 598. Lewis Family McDonald’s is the event sponsor. The greens fee is $85 per person or $340 per team. Fees include the following: four Mulligans per team, entry in skins game, lunch, goody bag, and dinner at The Hub at Village Square in Crestline. Shotgun start is scheduled for noon. Dinner and awards ceremony will be held at The Hub at Village Square, 311 North Seltzer Street, Crestline. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. Awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Live music will be performed at 7 p.m. in the gazebo at Village Square. Dinner only can be purchased for $15. To register, go to www.galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Chicken BBQ June 27 in Crestline

The Crestline Lions Club is hosting a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 at Hamilton Park in Crestline. The cost is $10 per person.

Pickle Run seeks craft vendors

Organizers of the Pickle Run Festival are seeking homemade craft vendors to participate in the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park. Interested vendors should email picklerunfestival@gmail.com or send a direct message via the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Crestline Freedom Celebration July 3

The Crestline Freedom Celebration is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at The Hub at Village Square, 311 North Seltzer Street. The Crestline Lions Club is sponsoring a fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m. at Old Hutson Stadium.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

