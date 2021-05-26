Galion 5th grade students donate $1,500 to Humane Society

GALION — The desire to do community service and help others through fundraising are important values that young people need to learn.

Fifth-grade students from Galion Intermediate School took on a large fundraising project during the last four months of the 2020-2021 school year and presented a check for $1,500 to the Humane Society serving Crawford County on May 24.

The presentation was the culmination of a unique program the students developed, which allowed students at the Intermediate School to “dress down” the first and third Friday of each month.

“I am very proud of the students for undertaking this project,” Intermediate School Principal Alex Sharick said. “It was great seeing the entire school supporting the fifth-grade project.”

Most of the funds donated to the Humane Society are being used to help with renovations to the organization’s facility in Bucyrus. The “big check” the students presented will also be on display at the Humane Society

“The generosity of these students is incredible,” Humane Society Executive Director Victoria Caldwell said. “This Galion community is awesome, and there is a great energy with these students and the Galion staff.”

The fifth-grade class also conducted a fundraiser to collect socks for the homeless this school year, with the students collecting more than 1,000 pairs of socks.

“This group of students have an amazing giving spirit,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “I want to thank our teachers and the students’ families for cultivating a spirit of giving with these students and encouraging them to look beyond themselves and help others.”

Galion Intermediate School fifth-grade students Riley Beloat, far left, and Rylie McClintock, center, present a $1,500 check to Humane Society Serving Crawford County Executive Director Victoria Caldwell, right, on May 24. The donation was a result of a four-month fundraising drive by the fifth-grade class. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_2021-gis-humane-society.jpg Galion Intermediate School fifth-grade students Riley Beloat, far left, and Rylie McClintock, center, present a $1,500 check to Humane Society Serving Crawford County Executive Director Victoria Caldwell, right, on May 24. The donation was a result of a four-month fundraising drive by the fifth-grade class. Galion City Schools