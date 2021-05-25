Galion City Schools Board of Education approves administrative positions

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education approved contracts for administrators during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 18.

Tina Crim, who has been serving as the Assistant Principal for Galion Primary School, will become the principal at the Galion Intermediate School starting with the 2021-2022 school year.

“Tina has done a great job as the assistant principal of the Primary School,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “We are excited to promote her to the role of Principal for next school year!”

Replacing Crim as the new assistant principal at the Primary School will be Kayla Heimann, who joins the Galion City Schools from Lexington Local Schools. Heimann earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Ashland University and has been teaching grades four through eight the past ten years at Lexington.

“We are beyond thrilled that Kayla will be a Tiger starting next school year,” Allerding said. “She is going to be a fantastic addition to our Primary School team, and we look forward to her being part of that building’s continued success and growth.”

The board also recognized retiree and longtime district volunteer Bryan Summer with the Believe, Achieve, Succeed Award during the meeting. Summer has served in a variety of roles for the district throughout his career and retirement.

“Bryan is absolutely amazing,” Allerding said. “From helping with audio needs for graduation to serving as treasurer for our levy campaign committee, Bryan is always willing to lend a hand and exemplifies what it means when we say, ‘Once A Tiger, Always A Tiger!’”

The board approved all agenda items as presented before recessing to executive session with no additional action taken.

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab on June 3 and will conduct their regular monthly meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. in the GMS computer lab on Tuesday, June 15.

Galion City School District retiree and longtime volunteer Bryan Summer, left, received the Believe, Achieve, Succeed Award from Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding, right, during the regular board of education meeting on Tuesday, May 18. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_2021-bryan-summer.jpg Galion City School District retiree and longtime volunteer Bryan Summer, left, received the Believe, Achieve, Succeed Award from Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding, right, during the regular board of education meeting on Tuesday, May 18. Galion City Schools