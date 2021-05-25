Avita offering Safe Home, Safe Sitter programs in June

GALION — Avita Health System will be providing Safe Home and Safe Sitter programs this June. These programs will help prepare students to care for themselves and others.

Safe Home is designed to prepare students in grades 4-6 to be safe while home alone. The 90-minute program covers safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations, and what to do in an emergency such as power failure and severe weather. The course also includes a Safe Sitter First Aid Chart and teaches children how to assess and respond to injuries and illnesses.

Safe Sitter prepares students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they are home alone, while watching younger siblings, or babysitting. These courses cover safety skills, childcare skills, first aid and rescue skills, and life and business skills. Lessons are conducted through games and role-playing exercises.

Safe Home will cost $36 each (students will need to bring their own drinks). Safe Sitter is $50 each (students will have to bring their own lunch, drink, and snacks).

Classes will be held on the following dates:

• Saturday, June 5 — Galion Middle School; Safe Sitter: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Safe@Home: 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m.

• Saturday, June 12 — Ontario Middle School; Safe Sitter: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Safe@Home: 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 5 — Colonel Crawford K-12 Building; Safe Sitter: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Safe@Home: 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m.

The deadline to register is May 28. Pre-register by contacting Education Coordinator Misty Cole at 419-563-9854 or by email at mcole@avitahs.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_AVITA-LOGO-1.jpg