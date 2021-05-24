Morrow County double homicide suspect in custody

MOUNT GILEAD — A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Morrow County.

Brian Lee has been taken into custody by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in connection with that crime, according to Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton. He was apprehended in Columbus sometime after 8 p.m. Monday.

Earlier that morning Hinton posted on Facebook: “We are attempting to locate Brian Lee. If you see Brian or know his whereabouts please call 911. Do not approach, as he is considered armed and dangerous.”

The shootings occurred at approximately 4:25 a.m. in Harmony Township. Hinton said the deceased are a male and a female, no ages given. Two other people were injured in the shootings.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. No other details were available as of 10 p.m. Monday.

According to Columbus Division of Police, Lee was involved in a pursuit on I-71 South from Delaware County into Franklin County. He was pursued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other local agencies.

Columbus Police were able to apprehend him after he abandoned the vehicle in the city.

“The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Lee for questioning in this matter. Lee was allegedly last seen in Columbus,” Hinton said late Monday afternoon.

The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Lee on Nov. 25, 2020, in Marengo, with the assistance of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

He was wanted by the Columbus Police Department on a warrant issued on Nov. 14, 2020, from the Franklin County Municipal Court charging Lee with felonious assault, domestic violence, assault, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence/threats. These charges stem from an alleged firearm assault in the Columbus area.

Cardington-Lincoln Schools, as a precaution, went into lockdown Monday morning. Superintendent Brian Petrie issued this statement via social media:

“Due to a law enforcement situation at the east end of the district (area of CR 25, 26, TWP 232. The High School will be on modified lockdown until further notice. Elementary and Middle Schools are closed.”

Some businesses in the southern part of Morrow County closed Monday as a safety precaution, AIM Media Midwest learned.

