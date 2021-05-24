GALION POLICE REPORTS

May 21

Police issued a summons to a male subject after drugs were found in his vehicle following a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Union Street. Officers said the drugs were found in plain sight and were within arm’s reach of a child in the vehicle. Police also issued a warning to the individual for loud exhaust.

Police issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject in the vicinity of North Union Street and Harding Way West.

Police issued a verbal warning for traffic violations to a motorist in the 900 block of Charles Street. Police K-9 made a positive indication on a substance in the motorist’s possession. Substance has been sent for testing.

Police are investigating a case of theft that was reported in the 200 block of Walker Street. A male subject was observed via doorbell video taking a package from a front porch. Officers contacted the alleged perpetrator who allegedly admitted to taking the package.

Police investigated a report of alleged threats made against a resident. Officers determined no direct threats were made. Extra patrols were recommended in the area.

Police investigated a report of a fight in Heise Park. Police advised parties to leave the park.

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip crash that occurred in the Public Square. Officers took information for a report.

May 22

Police issued a verbal warning for loud exhaust, dumping a small amount of alcohol, and having a small amount of marijuana to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Charles Street and Cummings Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Church and Liberty streets.

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Church and East street.

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Charles Street and Cummings Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning for a loud exhaust to a motorist in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Charles Street and Cummings Avenue.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute that occurred in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Police investigated a report of a non-injury traffic crash that occurred in the vicinity of Portland Way North and Harding Way West. Police took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of possession drugs in the vicinity of Heise Park and Portland Way North. Arrest was made following a traffic stop. Police K-9 made a positive indication on a substance in the vehicle.

May 23

Police issued a verbal warning for no headlights to a motorist in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Sixth Avenue.

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant issued in Richland County. Police transferred subject to custody of Ontario Police Department.

Police issued a verbal warning for no license plate light to a motorist in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Union Street.

Police seized marijuana following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Clymer Avenue.

Police investigated a domestic dispute that was reported in the 800 block of Harding Way West. A male and a female were engaged in a verbal argument. No physical altercation occurred. No arrests were made.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Charles Street. The female was discovered to be intoxicated. She was wanted on a warrant issued in Lorain County.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Charles Street. The subject was intoxicated. Police transported him to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft in which an unknown subject used a person’s identity to apply for a loan. Police took information for a report.

