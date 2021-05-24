GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Colonel Crawford BOE meets May 24

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24 in the Pre-K Media Center. For information, go to www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

City Council meets May 25

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, go to galion.city.

Mobile food pantry May 25

The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio mobile food pantry returns to Galion on Tuesday, May 25. The pantry will be set up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School, 470 Portland Way North. Registration is required. To register, go to freshtrak.com and type in your zip code to find pantry events. For information, contact Family Engagement Coordinator Violeta Chinni at 419-468-3134, ext. 13549.

Community meal May 26 at St. Paul UMC

St. Paul United Methodist Church will serve a drive-thru community meal from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. The church is located at 746 Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their car and wear a mask.

Humane Society bingo May 26

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on May 26. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Crestline Farmers Market open

The Crestline Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from May through October. The market is located at First United Methodist Church, 202 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Following is the monthly schedule for the Crestline Farmers Market this year: May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26. For information about the Crestline Farmers Market, contact Becky McKean at 419-545-1090. Like Crestline Farmers Market on Facebook.

Dutchtown Farmers Market open

The Dutchtown Farmers Market in New Washington is open for the 2021 season. The market is located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 East Mansfield Street, New Washington. The market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Thursday through Sept. 30. For information, go to the website dutchtownfarmersmarket.com, call 419-934-1616, or follow Dutchtown Farmers Market on Facebook.

Rummage sale June 10

Church of the Cross, 236 Otterbein Drive in Lexington, will hold its annual rummage sale one day only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. Items will include clothing from infant to elder, housewares and decorative items, small appliances, books, games, toys, sporting equipment, furniture, etc. Free-will donations will be accepted for items with only exception for larger furniture items. Proceeds will benefit the church’s numerous community outreach programs. For information, contact Sheri Smith at 419-565-7865, or Marilyn Snyder at 419-989-5360.

Flag Day celebration June 14

The Galion United Lions Club is hosting a Flag Day celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14 at the Public Square in Galion. Galion City Schools Board of Education President Mike Mateer will be the keynote speaker. The event will feature a Color Guard, trifold flag-folding demonstration, performance by the Galion Community Band,a patriotic bike decorating contest, a flag painting activity for children, free coloring books, and hot dogs.

Crestline Schools BOE meets June 14

The Crestline Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. Fo information, go to www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets June 15

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in the board office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to northmor.k12.oh.us.

Galion City Schools BOE meets June 15

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. For information, go to www.galionschools.org.

Colonel Crawford Schools BOE meets June 21

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21 in the Pre-K12 Media Center. For information, go to www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

Pickle Run seeks craft vendors

Organizers of the Pickle Run Festival are seeking homemade craft vendors to participate in the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park. Interested vendors should email picklerunfestival@gmail.com or send a direct message via the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

