Galion students “taking flight” during summer ROAR program

GALION — Galion City Schools will be offering the 2021 Summer ROAR (Resources, Opportunities, Achievement, Readiness) Program June 1-23.

The theme for this year’s program, “Taking Flight,” is designed to enhance children’s learning with many hands-on activities to support Reading/Language Arts, Math, and Science. The program will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. at Galion Middle School, Intermediate School, and Primary School for four weeks.

“The theme, ‘Taking Flight,’ will be reflected in each day’s lessons using kites, drones, and rocketry,” ROAR Program Coordinator Sandy Powell said. “We are excited to have the ability to offer this opportunity for our Galion students to continue to learn in new ways.”

Breakfast will be offered each day of the program for the participating children. Parents will be responsible for prompt drop off and pick up.

Families are encouraged to contact their child’s respective school office if they have any questions or need additional information.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_galion-roar-logo.jpg