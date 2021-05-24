Suspect in shootings remains at large

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shootings that took place overnight and are continuing a manhunt.

“We are attempting to locate Brian Lee. If you see Brian or know his whereabouts please call 911. Do not approach as he is considered armed and dangerous,” according to a Facebook post from Sheriff John Hinton.

Cardington-Lincoln Schools, as a precaution, is in lockdown.

Superintendent Brian Petrie issued a statement this morning:

“Due to a law enforcement situation at the east end of the district (area of CR 25, 26, TWP 232. The High School will be on modified lockdown until further notice. Elementary and Middle Schools are closed. More updates to come.”

Lee has several facial tattoos.

The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Lee on November 25, 2020, in Marengo, with the assistance of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee was wanted by the Columbus Police Department on a warrant issued on November 14, 2020, from the Franklin County Municipal Court charging Lee with felonious assault, domestic violence, assault, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence/threats.These charges stem from an alleged firearm assault in the Columbus area.

No other details on the shootings have been released as of noon Monday.

LEE https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_190467348_6238920919466948_5159812211826396340_n-4.jpg LEE