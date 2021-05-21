Galion Intermediate School collaborates with businesses for summer scavenger hunt

GALION — Galion Intermediate School will conduct a summer-long scavenger hunt for all incoming 2021-2022 third, fourth, and fifth-grade students starting May 26 through Aug. 18.

Those students participating in the scavenger hunt will receive a form on the last day of school, May 26. Students, along with their families, will visit one of 13 Galion businesses to find a tiger paw and “code word.”

“The idea originated from our Leader in Me Action Team but has grown to include all the Intermediate School staff,” fourth-grade teacher Laurie Smith said. “We wanted to find a way to engage our community in the program, and the idea for working with local businesses came forward and we ran with it.”

The school’s action team immediately contacted the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce to seek their guidance and assistance in reaching out to the business community.

“This is a great opportunity for Galion students to visit a wide variety of our local businesses,” Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones said. “We are excited to partner with Galion Intermediate School for this program because it aligns with our mission to promote the success and growth of Galion-Crestline area businesses.”

Students and families will visit Firelands Credit Union, Guy’s Insurance, State Farm-Cori Kreger, Galion Community Center YMCA, Oakstone Landscape, Brownella Cottage & Museum, Tramec Sloan, Galion Family Health Center, Three Bean Coffee House, This, That & The Other, Galion Public Library, Tiger Blendz, and H.R. Wolf Hardware to complete the scavenger hunt.

“We are incredibly grateful that these businesses agreed to participate in our scavenger hunt,” Smith said. “We have a great variety of business types and hope that our families will take a little time to learn more about each one.”

Every Intermediate School student that completes the scavenger hunt will receive a free t-shirt and the chance to win one of four sets of passes to a Galion Tigers football or soccer event during the 2021-2022 season. T-Shirts are being made at This, That, & The Other with support from the Galion Primary/Intermediate Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO).

“This is such a fun and creative idea to keep our students engaged in learning activities throughout the summer,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “Thank you to the Chamber, the local businesses participating in the program, our wonderful PTO, and This, That, & The Other for collaborating with our teachers to make this possible.”

Galion fourth-grade teacher Donna Shipley, right, is pictured with This That and the Other owner Brandy Bowser, left, who is holding a Tiger Paw card that can be found at her business in Uptown Galion as part of the Galion Intermediate School’s summer scavenger hunt beginning May 26. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_2021-galion-intermediate-scavenger-hunt.jpg Galion fourth-grade teacher Donna Shipley, right, is pictured with This That and the Other owner Brandy Bowser, left, who is holding a Tiger Paw card that can be found at her business in Uptown Galion as part of the Galion Intermediate School’s summer scavenger hunt beginning May 26. Galion City Schools