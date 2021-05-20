Colonel Crawford Lions Club honors students of the month

NORTH ROBINSON — Four Colonel Crawford High School seniors were recently honored as recipients of the Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month award for the 2020-2021 school year. The students and family members were guests of the Lions Club at their May dinner meeting. Each honoree received a commemorative certificate and a check for $50.

Theresa Dzugan is the November honoree and is the daughter of Pete and Lynlee Dzugan. She serves as president of the National Honor Society and also has served as class secretary for four years. Dzugan is an active LEO Club member and serves as president this year.

Dzugan has played basketball for the past four years and was also a three-year cross country runner. She works at Mi Cerrito Restaurant in Crestline.

Dzugan plans to attend Capital University, majoring in nursing and working toward becoming a nurse practitioner specializing in dermatology.

The March recipient is Jocelyn Shade, daughter of John and Amanda Shade. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has earned an Academic Letter each year of high school. Her school activities include Academic Challenge team and LEO Club.

Shade has played Eagle softball for the past four years and is hoping to earn her fourth varsity letter. She has also played volleyball.

Shade is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crestline. She plans to attend Bluffton University, majoring in secondary mathematics education.

Konner Moore is the April honoree. He is the son of Chris and Michele Poole and Amanda and Jeff Delehoy. His grandfather, Tom Moore, was also present at the dinner meeting. Moore is a member of the National Honor Society and of FCCLA.

As a football team member, Moore has earned first-team N10 offensive and defensive lineman, district offensive lineman of the year, and first-team All-Ohio offensive lineman.

He is also on the track team.

Moore will attend Ohio State University at Mansfield and plans to major in finance.

The honoree for May is Samantha Keller, daughter of Crystal Keller and Josh Keller. She is a member of the National Honor Society and FCCLA. Keller also dances at Richland Academy.

Keller has written and published several books. She works as a hostess at Granny’s Kitchen in Galion as well as volunteering at the library and around school.

Keller will attend Cleveland State University where she will major in computer science.

The Colonel Crawford Lions Club honored the students of the month for November 2020 and March, April, and May 2021 during its recent meeting. Pictured from left to right are Samantha Keller (May honoree), Theresa Dzugan (November honoree), Jocelyn Shade (March honoree), and Konner Moore (April honoree). https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_pic-of-four-students-Keller-Dzugan-Shade-Moore-1-.jpg The Colonel Crawford Lions Club honored the students of the month for November 2020 and March, April, and May 2021 during its recent meeting. Pictured from left to right are Samantha Keller (May honoree), Theresa Dzugan (November honoree), Jocelyn Shade (March honoree), and Konner Moore (April honoree). Colonel Crawford Lions Club