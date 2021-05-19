GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Finance Committee meets May 19

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. This meeting will be conducted in person in Council Chambers, 301 Harding Way East. Space will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Masks must be worn. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, go to galion.city.

Humane Society bingo May 19

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on May 19. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Park District Board meets May 20

The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting for May at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 20. The meeting will be held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. For information, contact the Park District Office at 419-683-9000.

From Citizen to Patriot meets May 20

From Citizen to Patriot will hold its next free public educational forum 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. The forum will feature guest speaker Thomas Hach of Free Ohio Now. All are welcome. Doors open at 6 p.m. For information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5116.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meets May 20

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, go to galion.city.

Big Four Depot Day is May 22

Friends of the Big Four Depot will host Depot Day Galion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at the Big Four Depot, 127 North Washington Street. Activities will include tours of the facility, displays, presentations, food, and mini-train rides. For information, call 419-468-2944 or email friendsofthebigfour@gmail.com.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets May 24

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24 in the Pre-K Media Center. For information, go to www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

Crestline Farmers Market open

The Crestline Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from May through October. The market is located at First United Methodist Church, 202 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Following is the monthly schedule for the Crestline Farmers Market this year: May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26. For information about the Crestline Farmers Market, contact Becky McKean at 419-545-1090. Like Crestline Farmers Market on Facebook.

City Council meets May 25

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, go to galion.city.

Community meal May 26 at St. Paul UMC

St. Paul United Methodist Church will serve a drive-thru community meal from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. The church is located at 746 Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their car and wear a mask.

Galion City Schools BOE meets June 15

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. For information, go to www.galionschools.org.

Pickle Run seeks craft vendors

Organizers of the Pickle Run Festival are seeking homemade craft vendors to participate in the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park. Interested vendors should email picklerunfestival@gmail.com or send a direct message via the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

