Galion City Schools summer food program kicks off June 2

GALION — Galion City Schools, in partnership with the USDA, is sponsoring a summer food service program in Galion beginning in June.

Free lunches will be provided to children ages 1 to 18 every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from June 2 through Aug. 6 at six locations around Galion. Serving sites and times are as follows:

• East Park — 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

• Galion Arms Apartments — 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

• Libby Lane Apartments — 12:00 to 12:20 p.m.

• Galion Community Center YMCA — 12:00 to 12:20 p.m.

• Galion High School — 12:30 to 1:00 p.m.

• The Big Four Depot — 12:30 to 12:50 p.m.

Children will receive two breakfast and two lunch meals on Mondays and Wednesdays, and three breakfast and lunch meals on Thursdays. Adults may pick up meals and return home to maintain appropriate social distance.

“This summer program is designed to provide nutritious meals to kids during the summer months when school meals are not available,” Food Service Director Lorie Pennington said. “It is important for the school food service department to provide the meals for the summer program, ensuring all meals served will follow safety and USDA standards for nutrition.”

To view the summer meal offerings, please visit https://www.myschool- menus.com/instance/779/ district/775, select “High School” from the first drop-down menu and then select the summer menu option. Reheat instructions are posted on the menu by clicking on the individual item.

Please contact Food Service Director Lorie Pennington at 419-468-6500, ext. 11016, or email pennington.lorie@galionschools.org for additional details. Galion City Schools is an equal opportunity provider.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_gcs-summer-food-2021.jpg