GALION POLICE REPORTS

May 13

Police issued a citation for driving under suspension to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Sixth Avenue and Harding Way East.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute involving a male and a female in the 200 block of South Union Street. Subjects told officers it was not a physical altercation. Police took information for a report.

Police responded to a report of an alleged fight involving juveniles at Heise Park. Juveniles informed officers they weren’t fighting, just wrestling.

Police arrested a female subject on a felony warrant in the 400 block of Grand Street.

Police investigated a report of vandalism in the 200 block of Mansfield Street. Caller said unknown subject keyed their vehicle. Police took information for a report.

May 14

Police arrested a male subject from Galion on suspicion of aggravated menacing in the 100 block of East Street.

Police arrested a male subject from Galion on suspicion of endangering children in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

Police were dispatched to a store in the 800 block of Harding Way East after receiving a report of a child there with no adult supervision who was trying to purchase items. Children Services also dispatched to the scene. Child turned over to parent.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Crew Avenue. Caller reported that the male subject allegedly entered private property and took a bicycle. Police later found the bicycle and took information for a report. Suspect was not found. No arrests were made.

May 15

Police arrested a male subject from Marion on suspicion of possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, and drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Police arrested a male subject from Cardington on suspicion of possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Police investigated a report of a missing juvenile in the 1000 block of Smith Street. Juvenile was located and returned home safe.

May 16

Police arrested a female subject from Bucyrus in the 700 block of Harding Way West on a warrant issued in Richland County. She was transferred to the custody of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a report of unruly juveniles at Heise Park. Juveniles were fighting. Parents picked up the juveniles and took them home.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the 400 block of Grove Avenue. Police took information for a report.

